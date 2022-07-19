MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $40.00.

5/28/2022 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

