Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 2.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 17,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,866,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Insider Activity at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.