Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
MIDW stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 570 ($6.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The stock has a market cap of £506.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 600.27. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.03).
About Midwich Group
