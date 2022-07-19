Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

MIDW stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 570 ($6.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The stock has a market cap of £506.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 600.27. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.03).

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

