Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,263. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.