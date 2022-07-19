Mizuho Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.