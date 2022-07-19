Mizuho Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $334.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $342.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

