MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MOGU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 5,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

