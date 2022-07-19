Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00258837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001384 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.