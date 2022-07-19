Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023600 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00258837 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001384 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Mooncoin Profile
Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Mooncoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
