More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Roderick McIllree Buys 2,000,000 Shares

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($23,909.15).

Roderick McIllree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Roderick McIllree bought 1,000,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,954.57).

More Acquisitions Stock Performance

LON TMOR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 1,653,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. More Acquisitions Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.02.

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.