Morgan Stanley Cuts Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target to $6.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

