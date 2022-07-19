Morgan Stanley Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $222.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $212.23 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $345.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.