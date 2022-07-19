Morgan Stanley Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $60.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.62.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,519,217. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.