Morgan Stanley Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $22.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

