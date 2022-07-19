Moss Coin (MOC) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $35.67 million and $4.66 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

