Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.