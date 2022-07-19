Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of PRFT opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

