Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after buying an additional 606,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,789,000 after purchasing an additional 261,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

SYNH stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

