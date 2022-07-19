Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TEGNA worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in TEGNA by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after buying an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.