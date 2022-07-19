Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $30.62 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

