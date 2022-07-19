Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

