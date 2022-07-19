Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,598,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,890,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

