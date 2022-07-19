Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 34,935 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

SAIL opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

About SailPoint Technologies

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.