Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,060 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 136,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

