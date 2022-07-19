NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

