National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Saputo has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

