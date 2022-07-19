National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$101.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.19.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$85.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.38 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

