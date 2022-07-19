National Bankshares Cuts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.81.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.68. 1,903,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,920,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.28 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.5599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$393,621.20. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,621.20. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.