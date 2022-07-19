National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

