National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

National Grid Trading Up 0.1 %

NGG opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

