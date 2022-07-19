National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,095 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NHI opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

