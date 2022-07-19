NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Critical Contrast

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.12 $14.70 million $2.29 6.48 NatWest Group $16.52 billion 1.69 $4.49 billion $0.76 7.05

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 0 1 12 0 2.92

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Summit State Bank pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NatWest Group pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 31.39% N/A N/A NatWest Group 25.16% 7.26% 0.39%

Summary

NatWest Group beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The RBS International segment offers banking various products and services to institutional customers. It also operates in wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses. The NatWest Markets segment provides services to corporate and institutional customers for the management of financial risks for achieving short-term and long-term sustainable financial goals. NatWest Group plc operates approximately 800 branches and 16,000 physical points of presence. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

