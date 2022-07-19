Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. 6,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

