NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $27.22. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

