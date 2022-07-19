Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.23

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $133,639.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,298,310 coins and its circulating supply is 19,221,650 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

