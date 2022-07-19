Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

