NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.06 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $97.06 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,436.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

