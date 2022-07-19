NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NetEase Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

