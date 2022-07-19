Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Netflix Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.71 on Tuesday, hitting $201.63. 25,516,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,434. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

