NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NewAge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 78.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,609. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

