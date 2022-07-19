Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,100 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 841,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,124. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

