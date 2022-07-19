Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 21,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Newmark Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

