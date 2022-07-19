Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Newmark Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 21,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Newmark Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Newmark Group
In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.