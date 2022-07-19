Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.49.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

