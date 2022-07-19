Nexo Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Nexo has a total market cap of $429.10 million and $113.13 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

