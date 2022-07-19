NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 20%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 80,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 166,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

NexOptic Technology Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

