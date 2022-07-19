Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 122,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 163,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

