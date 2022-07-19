Next Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.