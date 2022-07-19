NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 59,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

