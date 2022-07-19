NFTb (NFTB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $157,245.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTb has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.