NFTify Trading Up 26.6% This Week (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $203,319.44 and approximately $2,952.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00358526 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
