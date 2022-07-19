Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.