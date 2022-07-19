Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

